Smoke billows after fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath

Updated

Smoke seen billowing after a fire started in Britannia Road, Norwich - Credit: Tasha Statham

A plume of smoke hung over parts of the city tonight after a fire broke out at Mousehold Heath.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the open in Britannia Road, Norwich, after a fire started at about 8.30pm on Thursday (September 1) evening.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Teams from Sprowston, Carrow, Earlham and Wymondham attended the incident.

The scene has since been made safe.