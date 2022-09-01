Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Updated

Smoke billows after fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:23 PM September 1, 2022
Updated: 10:27 PM September 1, 2022
Smoke seen billowing after a fire started in Britannia Road, Norwich

Smoke seen billowing after a fire started in Britannia Road, Norwich - Credit: Tasha Statham

A plume of smoke hung over parts of the city tonight after a fire broke out at Mousehold Heath.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the open in Britannia Road, Norwich, after a fire started at about 8.30pm on Thursday (September 1) evening.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Teams from Sprowston, Carrow, Earlham and Wymondham attended the incident.

The scene has since been made safe.

