Person injured as fire crews battle boat blaze in Norwich

Smoke can be seen rising from the scene. Picture: Annabelle Dickson Archant

One person is believed to have been injured as fire crews continue to battle a boat on fire in Norwich.

Firefighters have been dispatched from Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow to Griffin Lane, Thorpe Saint Andrew, after a call at around 1pm today, Sunday, 6 2019.

The ambulance service is at the scene where it is believed that one person has been injured.

A service rescue boat is also in attendance.

More to follow.