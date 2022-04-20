Fire crews called to blaze at city industrial estate

Video

A fire broke out at a workshop unit in Rackheath Industrial Estate Wednesday afternoon - Credit: John Burke

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of a unit at an industrial estate on the outskirts of Norwich on Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire Service were called to a vehicle fire at Rackheath Industrial Estate at 3.45pm on April 20.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Hethersett and Carrow attended the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire before using thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.

Eyewitnesses said that it the fire developed quickly and that it sounded like fireworks were exploding inside the unit.

John Burke, 52, works as a care manager at an office nearby.

He said: "I saw a young lad running out from the workshop unit trying to find a fire extinguisher from a next door building.

"Soon after it sounded like fireworks were going off and flames and plumes of smoke started coming out of the unit.

"The flames took hold straight away.

"There is a shed company and shepherds hut company next door so there is a lot of wood nearby but thankfully nothing else caught alight."

The fire had been brought under control by 5pm and the fire service issued a stop message at 5.40pm.