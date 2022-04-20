Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Video

Fire crews called to blaze at city industrial estate

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:10 PM April 20, 2022
Updated: 6:54 PM April 20, 2022
Fire breaks out at Rackheath Industrial Estate in outskirts of Norwich

A fire broke out at a workshop unit in Rackheath Industrial Estate Wednesday afternoon - Credit: John Burke

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of a unit at an industrial estate on the outskirts of Norwich on Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire Service were called to a vehicle fire at Rackheath Industrial Estate at 3.45pm on April 20.

 Crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Hethersett and Carrow attended the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire before using thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots. 

Eyewitnesses said that it the fire developed quickly and that it sounded like fireworks were exploding inside the unit.

John Burke, 52, works as a care manager at an office nearby.

Fire breaks out at Rackheath Industrial Estate

Four fire engines and a water foam unit attended the scene - Credit: John Burke

He said: "I saw a young lad running out from the workshop unit trying to find a fire extinguisher from a next door building.

"Soon after it sounded like fireworks were going off and flames and plumes of smoke started coming out of the unit.

Most Read

  1. 1 Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens
  2. 2 Back in time: The Swinging Sixties in Norwich captured in colour
  3. 3 How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5
  1. 4 'Insane' - Anger as road's repair delayed by further month
  2. 5 Fire crew called to city park after belongings set alight
  3. 6 New plans unveiled for Norwich's Anglia Square
  4. 7 Two men arrested after fight at Norwich home
  5. 8 Moped rider airlifted to hospital after serious three-vehicle crash
  6. 9 Woman left traumatised after dog attack
  7. 10 See inside: Office ruined after huge late-night blaze

"The flames took hold straight away.

"There is a shed company and shepherds hut company next door so there is a lot of wood nearby but thankfully nothing else caught alight."

The fire had been brought under control by 5pm and the fire service issued a stop message at 5.40pm. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Imogen, seven, Kyla, five, Maisie, who live with their sister in a house in NR5

Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Police blocked Mile Cross Lane in Norwich after a fire broke out at a property

Norfolk Live News

Busy city road blocked after fire broke out in business site

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Neighbours in Mile Cross Lane were woken up to the sight of flames at a property and the neighbouring Enterprise building.

Sky 'engulfed in orange' as huge fire spreads along city street

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to Norwich's clubland after door staff were threatened with a needle.

Armed police called to clubland after staff threatened with needle

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon