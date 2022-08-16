Fire crews tackle blaze near children's playground in Norwich
- Credit: Ed Orchin
Fire crews have tackled a blaze near a children's playground in Norwich.
Emergency services were called to Mousehold Avenue at 8.28pm on Monday, August 15.
A fire had broken out on land near Sandy Park and the Norwich Sea Scouts hut.
Two crews attended from Carrow and Sprowston.
Firefighters used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire.
The blaze was dealt with by 8.43pm.
In a separate incident last week, a large blaze broke out at Mousehold Heath next to Britannia Road on Friday, August 12.
Appliances from Long Stratton, Gorleston, Reepham and Fakenham attended.
Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from across the city and drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Most Read
- 1 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
- 2 Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating
- 3 Busy petrol station near Norwich closes for two months
- 4 Disabled pair outraged after pub staff refuse to take order at table
- 5 Five-bed home with its own bar goes up for sale for £750k
- 6 Busy roads near UEA to close until beginning of September
- 7 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
- 8 Which city roads will be closed for car-free day?
- 9 Five-foot rubbish mountain in estate causing rats and 'horrid smell'
- 10 City say under twos not allowed into "open-air areas" of Carrow Road
Homeowners living near Mousehold Heath said it was only a matter of time before a blaze broke out in the barren, parched space following the prolonged period of hot, dry weather.