Fire crews tackle blaze near children's playground in Norwich

A fire broke out near a children's playground in Mousehold Avenue, Norwich - Credit: Ed Orchin

Fire crews have tackled a blaze near a children's playground in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Mousehold Avenue at 8.28pm on Monday, August 15.

A fire had broken out on land near Sandy Park and the Norwich Sea Scouts hut.

Two crews attended from Carrow and Sprowston.

Firefighters used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire.

The blaze was dealt with by 8.43pm.

In a separate incident last week, a large blaze broke out at Mousehold Heath next to Britannia Road on Friday, August 12.

Appliances from Long Stratton, Gorleston, Reepham and Fakenham attended.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from across the city and drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Homeowners living near Mousehold Heath said it was only a matter of time before a blaze broke out in the barren, parched space following the prolonged period of hot, dry weather.