Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Fire crews called to blaze at city centre property

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:01 AM July 22, 2022
Firefighters were called to a property in Magdalen Street this morning

Firefighters were called to a property in Magdalen Street this morning - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a property in the city centre this morning.

The call came in at 7.32am with reports of a domestic building fire in Throckmorton Yard just off Magdalen Street. 

Three appliances from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham were called to the scene.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Police and an ambulance were also in attendance.

All persons were accounted for. 


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Howard Nelson, who had his VW Camper Van stolen last week, is relieved to have it back after it was found in Lowestoft.

Stolen camper van discovered driving in convoy of nicked vehicles

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Businesses across Norwich have decided to close as the city reaches record-breaking temperatures

Bars and shops shut in Norwich due to hot weather

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

South Norfolk Council

Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon