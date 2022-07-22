Fire crews called to blaze at city centre property

Firefighters were called to a property in Magdalen Street this morning - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a property in the city centre this morning.

The call came in at 7.32am with reports of a domestic building fire in Throckmorton Yard just off Magdalen Street.

Three appliances from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham were called to the scene.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Police and an ambulance were also in attendance.

All persons were accounted for.



