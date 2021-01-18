News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Breaking

Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 9:48 AM January 18, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM January 18, 2021
Smoke and flames as fire breaks out at The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew

Fire at The Griffin pub in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Ian Pearce

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a 231-year-old disused pub in Norwich. 

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said four fire engines are on the scene of a fire at The Griffin in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Crews from Carrow, Sprowston and two from Earlham fire stations were called at 8.43am on Monday and remain at the scene.

Ian Pearce, a Laundry Lane resident, was out on a run when he saw smoke as he was passing Broadland Business Park.

Mr Pearce said: “I saw smoke about 8.35am. By the time I got down here I started seeing smoke out of the chimney. The fire brigade was here in 10 minutes, the first two engines.

The roof is completely gone. It was a lovely pub: I used to go there for Sunday lunches when I was a kid."

The Griffin, which has stood derelict for nearly three years, has been up for let since last year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court
  2. 2 Jailed in Norfolk: Burglars, domestic abuse and threats to kill
  3. 3 Drag Race star kicks off BBC show stint with Norwich City theme
  1. 4 In photos: Norwich transformed but deserted in lockdown snowfall
  2. 5 Pizza and Yorkshire pudding wrap takeaway opening in Norwich
  3. 6 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
  4. 7 Farke reveals Buendia concerns and fitness updates on Pukki and Krul after 2-1 Cardiff win
  5. 8 Picture quiz: How much do you know about Norwich clocks?
  6. 9 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
  7. 10 Are you in our Norfolk school photos from the 1970s?

Norfolk Police confirmed Yarmouth Road had closed while the crews tackled the fire.

Fire engine at the The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew

Fire engine at the The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Ian Pearce


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Staff lose jobs at retailer Outfit with plans to close permanently

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

'Extraordinary' outbreak of Covid in Norwich prison

George Thompson

person

£250,000 of cannabis found in two cars on A11

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus