Breaking
Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
- Credit: Ian Pearce
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a 231-year-old disused pub in Norwich.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said four fire engines are on the scene of a fire at The Griffin in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.
Crews from Carrow, Sprowston and two from Earlham fire stations were called at 8.43am on Monday and remain at the scene.
Ian Pearce, a Laundry Lane resident, was out on a run when he saw smoke as he was passing Broadland Business Park.
Mr Pearce said: “I saw smoke about 8.35am. By the time I got down here I started seeing smoke out of the chimney. The fire brigade was here in 10 minutes, the first two engines.
The roof is completely gone. It was a lovely pub: I used to go there for Sunday lunches when I was a kid."
The Griffin, which has stood derelict for nearly three years, has been up for let since last year.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court
- 2 Jailed in Norfolk: Burglars, domestic abuse and threats to kill
- 3 Drag Race star kicks off BBC show stint with Norwich City theme
- 4 In photos: Norwich transformed but deserted in lockdown snowfall
- 5 Pizza and Yorkshire pudding wrap takeaway opening in Norwich
- 6 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
- 7 Farke reveals Buendia concerns and fitness updates on Pukki and Krul after 2-1 Cardiff win
- 8 Picture quiz: How much do you know about Norwich clocks?
- 9 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
- 10 Are you in our Norfolk school photos from the 1970s?
Norfolk Police confirmed Yarmouth Road had closed while the crews tackled the fire.