Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Published: 9:48 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM January 18, 2021

Fire at The Griffin pub in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Ian Pearce

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a 231-year-old disused pub in Norwich.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said four fire engines are on the scene of a fire at The Griffin in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Crews from Carrow, Sprowston and two from Earlham fire stations were called at 8.43am on Monday and remain at the scene.

Ian Pearce, a Laundry Lane resident, was out on a run when he saw smoke as he was passing Broadland Business Park.

Mr Pearce said: “I saw smoke about 8.35am. By the time I got down here I started seeing smoke out of the chimney. The fire brigade was here in 10 minutes, the first two engines.

The roof is completely gone. It was a lovely pub: I used to go there for Sunday lunches when I was a kid."

The Griffin, which has stood derelict for nearly three years, has been up for let since last year.

Norfolk Police confirmed Yarmouth Road had closed while the crews tackled the fire.

Fire engine at the The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Ian Pearce



