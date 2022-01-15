News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Crews tackle fire at fish and chip shop overnight

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:30 AM January 15, 2022
Crews tackled a fire at Go Fish in Cringleford.

Crews tackled a fire at Go Fish in Cringleford.

Norfolk Fire Service were called to Cringleford in the early hours to a fish and chip shop.

The fire brigade were called at 1.39am on Saturday (January 15) to Go Fish in Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford on the outskirts of Norwich.

The fire happened on Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford. 

The fire happened on Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford.

Crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston attended and wore breathing apparatus, using hose reel jets and a hydrant to put the fire out.

Thankfully no one was injured and the crews left just after 3am. 

There is currently police tape across the front of the takeaway and a smell of smoke around it. 

Some material has been left outside Go Fish. 

Some material has been left outside Go Fish.

Go Fish is a fish and chip and fried chicken shop and it had reopened on January 4 after its Christmas break. 

