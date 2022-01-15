Crews tackle fire at fish and chip shop overnight
Published: 10:30 AM January 15, 2022
Norfolk Fire Service were called to Cringleford in the early hours to a fish and chip shop.
The fire brigade were called at 1.39am on Saturday (January 15) to Go Fish in Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford on the outskirts of Norwich.
Crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston attended and wore breathing apparatus, using hose reel jets and a hydrant to put the fire out.
Thankfully no one was injured and the crews left just after 3am.
There is currently police tape across the front of the takeaway and a smell of smoke around it.
Go Fish is a fish and chip and fried chicken shop and it had reopened on January 4 after its Christmas break.
