House fire destroys roof of Norwich home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:33 AM January 23, 2022
Updated: 10:31 AM January 23, 2022
House fire at former school house in Drayton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

House fire at former school house in Drayton.

The roof of a home has been obliterated after a fire broke out this morning. 

Fire engines are at the scene of a domestic fire in Drayton which saw the former school building's roof ablaze.

House fire at former school house in Drayton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

House fire at former school house in Drayton.

The call came in at approximately 7am on Sunday morning [January 23].

Six appliances from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow, Hethersett, Wroxham and Reepham are at the scene in School Road.

An aerial ladder platform from Earlham is also in attendance.

House fire at former school house in Drayton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

House fire at former school house in Drayton.

All persons are accounted for and there are not believed to be any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

House fire at former school house in Drayton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

House fire at former school house in Drayton.

House fire at former school house in Drayton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

House fire at former school house in Drayton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant


