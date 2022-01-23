House fire destroys roof of Norwich home

House fire at former school house in Drayton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The roof of a home has been obliterated after a fire broke out this morning.

Fire engines are at the scene of a domestic fire in Drayton which saw the former school building's roof ablaze.

The call came in at approximately 7am on Sunday morning [January 23].

Six appliances from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow, Hethersett, Wroxham and Reepham are at the scene in School Road.

An aerial ladder platform from Earlham is also in attendance.

All persons are accounted for and there are not believed to be any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

