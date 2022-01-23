House fire destroys roof of Norwich home
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant
The roof of a home has been obliterated after a fire broke out this morning.
Fire engines are at the scene of a domestic fire in Drayton which saw the former school building's roof ablaze.
The call came in at approximately 7am on Sunday morning [January 23].
Six appliances from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow, Hethersett, Wroxham and Reepham are at the scene in School Road.
An aerial ladder platform from Earlham is also in attendance.
All persons are accounted for and there are not believed to be any injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
Most Read
- 1 City schools to share one site as building returned to council
- 2 New beer and burrito bar opens in city centre
- 3 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
- 4 Walker furious as beauty spot 'ruined' by bush chopping
- 5 Five of Norwich's best takeaways according to our readers
- 6 Police on hand as anti-vaccine protesters gather in city
- 7 Petition supporting Western Link gains hundreds of signatures
- 8 'I listen to science': City folk hit back at anti-vax protests
- 9 Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death
- 10 Burger off! Petition launched to scrap new McDonald's plan