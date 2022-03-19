Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Fire crews rush to blaze at derelict building in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:51 AM March 19, 2022
Fire crews are at the scene of a domestic building fire in School Road in Drayton.

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Norwich last night. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews tackled a fire at a derelict building in Norwich last night.

Appliances from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham were called to the building fire in Plumstead Road East at 9.40pm on Friday, March 18.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The fire was put out and crews left the scene by 11.29pm.

