Fire crews rush to blaze at derelict building in Norwich

Fire crews tackled a fire at a derelict building in Norwich last night.

Appliances from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham were called to the building fire in Plumstead Road East at 9.40pm on Friday, March 18.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The fire was put out and crews left the scene by 11.29pm.

