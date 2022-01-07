Four fire crews called to Costessey care home

Four Norfolk fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a care home in Costessey on Friday evening - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Four crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a care home complex in Costessey.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue teams from Earlham, Carrow, Sprowston and Dereham attended the scene at Barley Court at about 5.33pm.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose jets to extinguish the fire.

A ventilation fan was also used to clear the building of smoke and a camera was used to check for hotspots.

A local business which is situated near Barley Court said they could see orange smoke rising from the building.

An employee at Barley Court said it was a small fire that started in a bin which caused lots of smoke.

Fire crews stood down at about 6pm.



