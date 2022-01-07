Four fire crews called to Costessey care home
Published: 7:53 PM January 7, 2022
Updated: 8:07 PM January 7, 2022
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011
Four crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a care home complex in Costessey.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue teams from Earlham, Carrow, Sprowston and Dereham attended the scene at Barley Court at about 5.33pm.
Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose jets to extinguish the fire.
A ventilation fan was also used to clear the building of smoke and a camera was used to check for hotspots.
A local business which is situated near Barley Court said they could see orange smoke rising from the building.
An employee at Barley Court said it was a small fire that started in a bin which caused lots of smoke.
Fire crews stood down at about 6pm.
Most Read
- 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
- 2 See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets
- 3 How has Norwich changed over the last decade?
- 4 Gunman reported in city street - but police find no evidence at the scene
- 5 Shoe shop in Norwich city centre closes down
- 6 Norwich plant shop closes as owner goes back to working in film and TV
- 7 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
- 8 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
- 9 Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere
- 10 Drink driver leads police on 100mph chase through Norwich