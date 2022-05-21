Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Fire crews attend commercial building blaze near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:29 PM May 21, 2022
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Fouglers Opening in Norwich.

Fire crews attended a blaze at a commercial building in Rackheath.  - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews attended a blaze at a commercial building in Rackheath. 

Appliances from Sprowston and Carrow were called to reports of a fire in Chesnut Court at about 10.09 on Saturday morning.  

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets.  

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.  

The incident was under control by 11.27am.  

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Kayleigh Jane who lives in Waterloo Road was unable to leave her house on May 17 and 18.

City folk baffled after being barricaded into their own homes

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The Killers drummer has announced the UK tour has been postponed because of coronavirus, including t

Carrow Road Concerts

All you need to know ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since Febr

Fears Spurs fans may infiltrate home end at Norwich City match

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Tom Mitchell, who has been sacked from Taverham High School 

School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon