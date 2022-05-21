Fire crews attend commercial building blaze near Norwich

Fire crews attended a blaze at a commercial building in Rackheath.

Appliances from Sprowston and Carrow were called to reports of a fire in Chesnut Court at about 10.09 on Saturday morning.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

The incident was under control by 11.27am.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

