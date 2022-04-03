Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Firefighters tackle overnight city centre blaze for several hours

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:03 AM April 3, 2022
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

A fire broke out at a commercial building overnight on Saturday in the Bishopgate area of Norwich  - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Firefighters were at the scene of a city centre blaze for nearly four hours overnight.

The fire broke out at a commercial building in Bishopgate just before 11am on April 2. 

Members of the public reported seeing fire crews near Norwich Magistrates' Court and the St Martin at Palace Plain area.

Two fire engines from Earlham and one from Sprowston attended the scene.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used thermal imaging cameras to look for hot spots. 

The issue was resolved by 2.43am on Sunday, April 3. 


