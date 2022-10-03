Three fire crews and police called to city centre garage blaze

Fire crews on the scene of the Foundry Court blaze - Credit: David Cross

Three fire crews and police were called to a city centre garage blaze.

Fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham used hose reels to extinguish the fire in a garage under a Foundry Court flat in Recorder Road just off Prince of Wales Road.

The garage sustained minimal damage in the blaze, however no one was injured in the incident.

It is not known how the blaze, which happened at about 2.20pm on Sunday, October 2, started.

Police say the fire had been extinguished before they arrived at about 2.40pm.