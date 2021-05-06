Can't download a podcast? City neighbours offer digital help
- Credit: Ralph Paprzycki
City neighbours are being encouraged to find new ways to support one another as part of a campaign dedicated to fighting digital inequality.
The month-long campaign throughout May is run by the Fine City Neighbours project which asks Norwich residents who have digital skills and resources to display a poster in their window.
These posters will let neighbours know that someone is there to help if they need it in order to celebrate the spirit of neighbourliness that supported so many during the national lockdowns.
It is hoped residents will be inspired to support one another, whether that is by phone or the over the fence.
Other ways suggested by the campaign are talking someone through the process of listening to a podcast, making a video call or joining a regular coffee morning which moved online during Covid.
The poster can be downloaded for free from the Fine City Neighbours website, while volunteers from GoodGym Norwich will deliver posters to a number of neighbourhoods.
It comes after the launch of the Fine City Neighbours website in January, as well as 50,000 postcards being delivered in Norwich to inform residents about the project.
Norwich Theatre is one of the many local organisations involved with the Fine City Neighbours project.
Theatre maker and performer Joseph Ballard coordinated a Doorstep Shakespeare project to connect Norwich residents online during lockdown.
Mr Ballard said: "One participant, one of the oldest, did not have Internet access at home. Her grandson let her borrow an iPad
and we asked her neighbour if we could borrow their Wi-Fi. This enabled the participant to take part in the project."
Dr Ben Little, a lecturer at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norwich City Council’s Community Enabling Team, started the Fine City Neighbours project.
He said: "Over the last year we have been amazed by how Norwich residents have connected with their neighbours.
"The first time can sometimes feel a bit awkward, so we wanted to help with that."
Funding for the campaign has been provided from the Norwich Economy Commission, which is supporting a number of projects to help combat digital inequality in the city.