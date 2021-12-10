News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emma Thompson movie filmed in Norwich to premiere at Sundance Film Festival

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:08 PM December 10, 2021
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

A comedy film starring Emma Thompson that was shot in Norwich will have its premiere at the world's largest independent film festival.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which was filmed in the city centre throughout March 2021, has been announced as part of the Sundance Film Festival's 2022 lineup.

The festival acts as a showcase for new work from independent filmmakers from across the world and takes place in the American state of Utah every year.

In the Norwich shot film, rising star Daryl McCormack takes on the eponymous role of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes, played by Emma Thompson.

Nancy yearns for adventure and human connection, which she feels she has been robbed of in her stable but stale marriage.

To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande for a night.

Filming for new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Filming for new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack taking place on Opie Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

During filming, the stars were spotted across Norwich including in Cafe Gelato, where they got to try some gelato on a well-earned break.

The Sundance Film Festival will take place from January 20 to 30, 2022.

