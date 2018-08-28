Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Figures skaters show off their skills on Norwich’s ice rink

PUBLISHED: 14:17 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 15 December 2018

The ice skaters who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018

The ice skaters who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018

Archant

A group of figure skaters have strut their stuff on Norwich’s ice rink, showing everyone what perfect balance and finesse on the ice really looks like.

The skating team, ice candy, who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018The skating team, ice candy, who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018

Thousands of people are expected to don their skates and have a go on the rink this Christmas, but not many of us will do so with as much grace as Norwich Ice Skaters.

Appearing at the rink on Saturday morning, the group, including the Ice Candy Syncro Team and individual skaters who all used to train at the city’s Planet Ice rink before it closed in 2012, performed a series of ice dances to Christmas classics old and new.

Coralie Steadman, from Norwich Ice Skaters who helped organise the performance, which has become an annual event for the group said: “This is the fifth year we have done a performance, it all started as a way for us to have an opportunity to show the hard work all the skaters put into their training.

“Everyone looks forward to it, we spend all year preparing.”

Ms Steadman added that the event also gave the skaters a chance to come together in Norwich, something that is not always possible at other times of the year due to different skaters’ training routines.

“It’s really the start of Christmas for us, it’s fantastic” she said.

Becky Stone, from Norwich who recently came third in the ice dancing category at the British Championships in Sheffield and performed several dances at the event, including one to Lily Allen’s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, had the following advice for anyone planing to have a go on the rink this year: “just enjoy yourself, it’s a great sport to do and it’s great fun.”

Norwich ice rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt and run by the EDP and Evening News, will be open seven days a week until January 6, with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The whole thing is a mess’ - concerns raised about ‘dangerous’ new roundabout

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Sexually motivated attacker, woman at the heart of a cannabis farm and serial con artist

Aaron Bidle (left), Norwich Crown Court (centre), and Natalie Rivers (right). Photos of Bidle and Rivers: Norfolk Police. Photo of Norwich Crown Court: Adrian Judd

Weather warnings in place for Norfolk as forecasters warn of freezing rain

Not quite the Beast from the East: Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice over the weekend . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide