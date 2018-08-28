Video

VIP screening of Fighting with My Family taking place in Norwich

Jack Lowden (left) stars as Zak Knight and Florence Pugh (right) stars as Paige in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, directed by Stephen Merchant, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Robert Viglasky / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Get ready to rock as a VIP screening of Fighting with my Family, based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich, is taking place in the city.

The film, which was produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and written and directed by Stephen Merchant, will open in style at Cinema City with a special screening on February 22.

The film tells the true story of reformed gangster Ricky Knight, his wife Julia, known professionally as Sweet Saraya, daughter Paige and son Zak as they made a successful career wrestling together.

After the screening there will also be a Q&A, hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk’s Rob Butler, with members of the Knight family will tackle questions on their colourful wrestling career and newfound fame.

Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate

The film focuses on Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, and her journey to WWE and the issues that arise when she auditions for WWE with her brother.

The film is inspired by the Channel 4 British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family broadcast in 2012 which The Rock watched whilst in a hotel in London.

The star-studded cast includes Florence Pugh as Paige, who has starred in Lady MacBeth and Outlaw King, Nick Frost, Lena Headey and Vince Vaughn.

Jenny Allison, Marketing Manager at Cinema City, said: “We are really excited and honoured to have this VIP preview screening.

Cinema City, Norwich Cinema City, Norwich

“The film has a really strong message for us all that with hard work and determination there are no limits to what can be achieved and it’s extra special because the family are local to our fine city.”

Filming took place in various locations around Norwich in April 2017, including the market and Mousehold Health, before the cast and crew headed to Los Angeles to finish production.

Made by Seven Buck Productions with WWE Studios and Film 4, Fighting With My Family is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on March 1.

Whilst tickets have already sold out for the preview screening, you can still purchase tickets to the opening week at Cinema City online.