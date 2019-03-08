‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC Archant

A busy Norwich road had to be closed after a ‘serious’ accident involving a cyclist.

Emergency services were called to Fifers Lane, in the north of the city, at around 7.15pm on Saturday March 16.

One on-looker, who did not want to be named, described the cyclist as being in a ‘serious condition’ laying in the centre of the road.

It is believed that the person was involved in a collision with a vehicle, near to the Ives Road roundabout.

Norfolk police on scene closed the road for more than hour and crews from the East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance to treat the patient.

The condition of the cyclist is currently unknown.