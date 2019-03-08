Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 10:48 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 17 March 2019

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Archant

A busy Norwich road had to be closed after a ‘serious’ accident involving a cyclist.

Emergency services were called to Fifers Lane, in the north of the city, at around 7.15pm on Saturday March 16.

One on-looker, who did not want to be named, described the cyclist as being in a ‘serious condition’ laying in the centre of the road.

It is believed that the person was involved in a collision with a vehicle, near to the Ives Road roundabout.

Norfolk police on scene closed the road for more than hour and crews from the East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance to treat the patient.

The condition of the cyclist is currently unknown.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re not here to fight for last’ – Norfolk star Russell on F1 grand prix debut

Norfolk F1 star George Russell signs autographs for fans ahead of the 2019 Formula 1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Picture:PA

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track Manchester United’s on loan Blades’ keeper Henderson

Manchester United keepper Dean Henderson is being touted with a top flight move to Norwich City if they secure promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Krul’s experience proves vital in tough conditions – as fans give City number one their backing

Tim Krul celebrates victory at Rotherham with the 2,600 travelling Norwich City fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists