You can now pay tribute to war heroes in our Fields of Remembrance

28 October, 2018 - 13:35
A garden of Remembrance is officially opened with a service. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A campaign aiming to create a Norfolk-wide tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the First World War has begun.

Earlier this month, we revealed our Fields of Remembrance campaign, which has seen us join forces with Norwich Cathedral, King’s Lynn Minster, Great Yarmouth Minster and the Royal British Legion (RBL) to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

We are encouraging people to buy and place a wooden-backed poppy at one of the three locations hosting a poppy field, or to create your own Field of Remembrance in your community.

On Saturday, a short service at Norwich Cathedral officially opened the field, with people now able to place their poppies at the remembrance fields involved.

At the ceremony, the Dean of Norwich, the very revd Jane Hedges, said: “I welcome you in the name of the cathedral foundation most warmly.

“Today we dedicate this field of remembrance. We remember with thanksgiving and with sorrow those whose lives in world wars and conflicts past and present have been given and taken away.

MORE: All you need to know about our Fields of Remembrance campaign

“We pray for all who in bereavement, disability and pain continue to suffer the consequences of fighting and terror.”

There were readings and prayer before the field was dedicated.

Wooden-backed poppies are now available to purchase from all the locations involved in the Fields of Remembrance.

In Norwich, they will be on sale in the Cathedral gift shop and at the donations desk, as well as the Royal British Legion shop in Castle Mall.

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News offices, in Prospect House on Rouen Road, will also be selling them.

In Great Yarmouth, crosses will be available for the Minster coffee shop between 10am to 3pm and from the Great Yarmouth Mercury office in King Street.

In King’s Lynn, crosses will be available from an honesty box in the Minster and from Violets florists in Blackfriars Street.

The recommended donation per poppy is £1.50.

Details of remembrance events taking place across the region will be published in the newspaper and online in the days leading up to Armistice Day.

