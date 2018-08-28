Festive surprise at Norfolk care home leaves 103-year-old stunned

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had some surprise visitors on December 13 when organisers invited Father Christmas and his reindeer to bring some festive cheer to residents and their relatives.

The care home also invited children from the local nursery who were given gifts from Father Christmas.

Emma Bayne, general manager at The Warren said: “We had a fabulous afternoon, Father Christmas gave out presents to all the residents and children.

“One resident said that at 103 years old they didn’t ever think they would stroke a real live reindeer.”

The Warren provides residential care for 44 residents from respite care to long term stays.

The care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.