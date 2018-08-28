Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Festive surprise at Norfolk care home leaves 103-year-old stunned

PUBLISHED: 08:25 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:49 21 December 2018

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had some surprise visitors on December 13 when organisers invited Father Christmas and his reindeer to bring some festive cheer to residents and their relatives.Picture: The Warren

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had some surprise visitors on December 13 when organisers invited Father Christmas and his reindeer to bring some festive cheer to residents and their relatives.Picture: The Warren

Archant

A Norfolk care home was visited by Father Christmas and his reindeer in a festive surprise.

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had some surprise visitors on December 13 when organisers invited Father Christmas and his reindeer to bring some festive cheer to residents and their relatives.

The care home also invited children from the local nursery who were given gifts from Father Christmas.

Emma Bayne, general manager at The Warren said: “We had a fabulous afternoon, Father Christmas gave out presents to all the residents and children.

“One resident said that at 103 years old they didn’t ever think they would stroke a real live reindeer.”

The Warren provides residential care for 44 residents from respite care to long term stays.

The care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

Police are investigating after Sarah-Louise Sheehan was assaulted after getting off the bus near the shops in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Tettey approaching City milestone as key role under Farke continues

Alex Tettey has been a regular for the Canaries this season after signing a new contract Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

What Christmas is like for men behind bars in Norfolk

Around 650 men at HMP Bure will be celebrating Christmas without their families. Picture: Ben Kendall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists