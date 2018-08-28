Search

Festive family fun comes to Norfolk Showground

PUBLISHED: 10:23 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:38 20 October 2018

Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show is coming to Norfolk Showground. Picture: Aztec Events

Archant

Festive families will be able to get ahead on their Christmas shopping at this year’s Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show.

At the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, 10 and Sunday, 11 November, the show will be packed with unique Christmas gifts, presents for the family and festive food and drink with more than 300 stalls.

Director Matt Upson said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show.

“The elves in the office have been working hard to make this the biggest and best Christmas Shopping Fair ever and we can’t wait to spread a little festive cheer at the Norfolk Showground this year.”

The event will also include live music from Britain’s Got Talent finalist Pippa Langhorne, as well as live reindeer and unicorn carriage rides.

For more information or to book tickets go to www.norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk.

