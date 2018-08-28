Golden retrievers to hamsters - vote for your favourite festive pet
PUBLISHED: 13:24 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 17 December 2018
Archant
From golden retrievers in festive glasses to cats in Santa hats - and even a pair of festive hamsters.
There were plenty of entries of your furry friends in the pets category of the Norwich Business Improvement District’s (BID) Festive Faces contest.
The competition saw people submit their selfies and photographs in the hopes it would be projected onto the side of the 900-year-old Norwich Castle.
Now, the entries have been whittled down to a final five in three categories - pets, groups and portraits - with voting open from today - Monday, December 17 - to Wednesday, December 19.
Those who have submitted pictures will be in with a chance of winning one of four prizes. The overall best picture winner, and one guest, will receive a two-night stay with breakfast at the Assembly House in Norwich. Their image will also be screened on the castle on Christmas Day itself.
Each runner-up in the contest will receive a £100 voucher to spend in Norwich.
Vote by clicking on your favourite in our online poll.