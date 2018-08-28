Vote for your favourite festive group shot in Norwich Castle photo competition

The finalists in the groups category of the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest. Photo: Various Archant

Whether it was workmates, family or friends, plenty of you got together to take part in a festive competition.

There were dozens of entries in the groups category of the Norwich Business Improvement District’s (BID) Festive Faces contest.

The competition saw people submit their selfies and photographs in the hopes it would be projected onto the side of the 900-year-old Norwich Castle.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Jaime Lloyd-Jones, of Indigo Swan. Photo: Jaime Lloyd-Jones, of Indigo Swan A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Jaime Lloyd-Jones, of Indigo Swan. Photo: Jaime Lloyd-Jones, of Indigo Swan

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Katie Day. Photo: Katie Day A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Katie Day. Photo: Katie Day

Now, the entries have been whittled down to a final five in three categories - pets, groups and portraits - with voting open from today - Monday, December 17 - to Wednesday, December 19.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Emma Harrowing, of Jarrold. Photo: Emma Harrowing, of Jarrold A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Emma Harrowing, of Jarrold. Photo: Emma Harrowing, of Jarrold

Those who have submitted pictures will be in with a chance of winning one of four prizes. The overall best picture winner, and one guest, will receive a two-night stay with breakfast at the Assembly House in Norwich. Their image will also be screened on the castle on Christmas Day itself.

Each runner-up in the contest will receive a £100 voucher to spend in Norwich.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Bodhi Hammond-Sheppard. Photo: Bodhi Hammond-Sheppard A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Bodhi Hammond-Sheppard. Photo: Bodhi Hammond-Sheppard

Vote by clicking on your favourite in our online poll.