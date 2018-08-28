Festive events to get you into the Christmas spirit and raise money for The Hamlet

The Hamlet is a Norwich-based charity, which enriches the lives of children and young adults with disabilities and complex health needs. Photo: Jamie Honeywood Archant

With Christmas fast approaching, why not get festive while raising funds for Norwich Evening News’ Christmas charity, the Hamlet?

The EDP and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas service will take place at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich, again this year Picture: James Bass The EDP and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas service will take place at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich, again this year Picture: James Bass

The Norwich-based charity supports children and adults aged between 0 and 29 with disabilities and complex health needs, as well as their families, to overcome the daily barriers they face.

Here are three events that you can attend over the Christmas period to raise vital funds for The Hamlet.

1. The Hamlet Winter Fair

The Hamlet is running its annual Winter Fair with festive stalls, activities, entertainment and refreshments on Saturday, December 8.

Hosted at Johnson Place, NR2 1SJ, between 10am and 4pm, the event will give people the chance to buy gifts for loved ones, feel festive and look around The Hamlet’s facilities.

Children will be able to visit Santa and his friends in his fully accessible grotto and receive a gift and attend a winter craft workshops or storytelling sessions.

Entry costs £1 per person with under-5s going free. If you are interested in hosting a stall, contact admin@thehamletcharity.org.uk or call 01603 765405

2. The Carols for Christmas service

Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. December 2016. Picture: James Bass Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. December 2016. Picture: James Bass

This year, the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas service will take place at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich, on Tuesday, December 11.

The stunning medieval church will serve as the perfect backdrop for the service, which will be filled with Christmas cheer to raise funds for The Hamlet.

EDP and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: “Our Christmas service is one of my highlights of the festive period and the perfect way to get in the mood and be reminded what it’s all about. With the added bonus of raising money for a great cause too.”

Doors will open at 6pm with the service scheduled to start at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked by calling 01603 772174 or online at www.edp24.co.uk/carols.

Tickets can also be bought in person at the front office of the EDP and Evening News head office in Rouen Road, Norwich.

3. Winter Wreath Making Workshop

Join The Hamlet Charity and begin feeling festive at a Winter Wreath Making Workshop.

Nothing quite says Christmas like putting a hand-made wreath on your front door.

Enjoy a mince pie and hot drinks while creating your own festive wreath using all natural foliage collected from Great Green, Burgate, located in rural Suffolk.

The event will take place on Friday, December 7 between 7pm-9pm.

To book a place, telephone 01603 765405.