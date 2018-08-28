Search

Festive church production sees thousands in attendance

PUBLISHED: 18:12 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:12 11 December 2018

The Wonder is coming to the SOUL church in Norwich this weekend

A W Rudd Jnr

Some 5,400 people attended a free festive production in a Norwich church this week.

Soul Church, on Mason Road, welcomed the public to a festive production which included Christmas songs, Disney characters and numerous talented performers, appealing to children of all ages.

Due to popularity, the church’s 600-seat auditorium sold out, leaving several viewers having to watch on big screens in the ‘overflow’ area of the church. The production was also broadcasted online.

Pastor Jon Norman said: “The Wonder is our gift back to the people of Norwich.

“The possibility of hosting The Wonder over two weekends next year to ensure that, as the event continues to grow, everyone has a chance to be a part of the magic.”

More than 400 volunteers took part in the project, both on stage, behind the scenes, serving coffee and in the car parks.

