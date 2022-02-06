Fears new road plans could put schoolchildren in danger
- Credit: Submitted
Students could be put at risk by a decision to ban vehicles turning into a Norwich road, according to a campaigner.
Under changes implemented by Norfolk County Council, traffic will be prevented from entering Grove Road, raising concerns about extra vehicles going into Cecil Road.
Simon Warsop, who lives near the Trafford Arms Pub in Grove Road, has first hand experience of how busy the area gets throughout the day.
He said: "You already see so much traffic heading out of the city. There's a set of traffic lights where Grove Road meets Ipswich Road and that's why everyone cuts through Grove Avenue.
"If you shut down the option for cars to go into Grove Road or Avenue, it's going to push all the traffic to Cecil Road.
"That road gets busy enough as it is with hundreds of school children passing through day-to-day.
"The slightest mistake or lapse in concentration from a child if they're on their phone and wander into the road or just don't pay attention, you fear the worst could happen."
Most Read
- 1 Publican gets green light for B&B plans
- 2 Riverside three-bed home overlooking Cow Tower on market for £425k
- 3 See the transformation of this quirky cottage for sale in Bracondale
- 4 Stall on market for more than 50 years to stop trading
- 5 ‘We got too big too fast,’ says firm after deserting £50,000 build
- 6 Asian street food takeaway and restaurant opens its doors in Norwich
- 7 City teenager stabbings linked to gangs
- 8 40 new homes to be built at the site of a former Norwich brewery
- 9 See the latest developments in Norwich's St Stephen's Street revamp
- 10 Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb
The changes from the council are to make the St Stephens Road area safer, which Mr Warsop has no objections to, but believes certain protests have been ignored.
He said: "There were many objections to the changes from myself and many other residents during the consultation.
"So I was quite surprised when the plans still just went through without any evidence to suggest our fears weren't warranted - we've not even heard what objections were brought up."
Martin Wilby, chairman of the transport for Norwich joint committee and Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We’ve revised proposals for the St Stephens Road area twice following feedback from previous public consultations on measures to improve it for the many people who walk and cycle there.
"The proposal for Grove Avenue was changed after comments received from residents - so that the one-way will now be heading away from, rather than towards, Ipswich Road.
"This, combined with traffic analysis showing the impact on Cecil Road should be minimal, means we feel we’ve found the right balance of addressing local concerns while still delivering the benefits promised for walking and cycling as part of our transforming cities-funded programme.”