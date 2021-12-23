News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Father and toddler abandoned at roadside after mask spat

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:46 AM December 23, 2021
Jack Bunn with his daughter Esmé

Jack Bunn with his daughter Esmé - Credit: Contributed

An asthmatic man was left standing in the cold and dark with his three-year-old daughter when a bus driver refused to let him on. 

Jack Bunn, 26, was collecting his daughter Esmé from her nursery in Mile Cross, and attempted to board the number 38 from Aylsham Road back to his flat near Riverside at 6.10pm on Tuesday. 

But Mr Bunn, who is exempt from wearing a face mask due to his severe breathing condition, was refused admission by the driver who allegedly said he did not believe the father's protests.

Mr Bunn, who cannot drive, also has Asperger's and is on the autism spectrum. 

Jack Bunn and his three-year-old daughter Esmé were refused entry onto a First bus 

Jack Bunn and his three-year-old daughter Esmé were refused entry onto a First bus - Credit: Contributed

He was left waiting for his mum Carol to pick him and Esmé up after she finished work. 

Mrs Bunn, 57, said: "The driver said 'I do not believe you' and left him on the side of the road. Jack was extremely upset and because he is Aspergic, he did not really know what to say.

"He told me he does not want to keep mucking about and it has put him off taking Esmé to nursery.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong
  2. 2 'Is this the worst ice rink in the world?'
  3. 3 Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich
  1. 4 Family honours Glenn who was 'always smiling' and 'lived for music'
  2. 5 Norwich bar with 'Oyster cards for wine' a hit this Christmas
  3. 6 Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event
  4. 7 Boy in early teens arrested after 30 cannabis plants found at property
  5. 8 Bus disruption as £6.1m St Stephens revamp begins in January
  6. 9 'It didn't feel responsible' - Pub cancels all Christmas events
  7. 10 Convoy of work vans give businessman, who died aged 59, fitting send-off

"Jack has previously had no problems whatsoever on public transport and he was not wearing a mask on the way to Mile Cross. He has been fine on the train to London too." 

The family has sent a formal complaint to bus firm First. 

Mrs Bunn said her son had previously been able to work in Co-op without a mask where they were sympathetic to his condition. 

Chris Speed, head of operations at First said: “It is a legal requirement to wear a face covering when travelling on public transport unless a person is exempt.

"Our drivers are advised to challenge a person to remind them of this requirement if a person attempts to board a bus without wearing one but they should not make a judgement or refuse travel at any time.

Head of operations at Frist Chris Speed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

"There has clearly been a misunderstanding in this circumstance to which we will discuss with our driver concerned.

"Every person using public transport has a legal and social obligation to consider the safety of themselves, our drivers and other customers when travelling to help reduce and limit the spread of the Covid virus.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roger Hickman's restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Castle Quarter in Norwich will soon host a new food market

Castle Quarter

World street food market and live music venue to open in 2022

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Florenc Xhaferrllari who has been jailed after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman in Norwich.

Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Baked beans were found on Emma Pitcher's car on Monday morning

Car caked in beans and dog food stuffed in letterbox at family home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon