Community's sadness after woman in 80s dies after being struck by van

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS NARS

Community leaders have spoken of their shock and sadness after a woman in her 80s died when she was hit by a van.

The A1064 in Norwich, where a woman in her 80s died after she was struck by a van. Pic: Google Street View. The A1064 in Norwich, where a woman in her 80s died after she was struck by a van. Pic: Google Street View.

The woman died at the scene after she was struck by the white Vauxhall Combo van on Dereham Road, close to the Bowthorpe roundabout on the edge of Norwich, at 2pm on Thursday.

Norfolk police have made an appeal for anyone who saw the crash, the manner of driving of the van, or anybody who has dashcam footage.

It happened close to a bus stop on the side of the road heading away from Norwich. The road there is a dual carriageway and, nearby, an underpass runs beneath Dereham Road, connecting the Bowthorpe side to the Costessey side.

Tim East, county councillor for Costessey, said: "It is terribly sad that this lady has lost her life and our thoughts and condolences go out to her friends and family.

Mike Sands, city and county councillor for Bowthorpe. Pic: Archant Library. Mike Sands, city and county councillor for Bowthorpe. Pic: Archant Library.

"It is very important that the police are able to fully establish just what happened here, so I would join them in appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch."

The sentiment was echoed by Mike Sands, city and county councillor for Bowthorpe. He said he and his wife, fellow city councillor Sue Sands had seen somebody lying in the road after the accident.

He said: "Both Sue and I offer our condolences to the lady's friends and family. It's so sad that this has happened and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage, to pass it on to the police."

Tim East, county councillor for Costessey. Pic: Bill Smith. Tim East, county councillor for Costessey. Pic: Bill Smith.

Yesterday, blue signs were placed on both sides of Dereham Road, on the Norwich side of the roundabout, notifying that there had been a fatal collision and urging anyone with information to get in touch with police.

The road, which runs between Bowthorpe and Costessey, was shut for four hours while emergency services attended and did not reopen until about 6pm.

Emergency services which attended included two ambulances, three ambulance officer vehicles, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).

The driver of the van was not arrested.

Anyone with dashcam footage or any information should contact the constabulary's roads and armed policing team, quoting CAD reference 242 of May 30, on 101.