Award-winning Norwich pub celebrates 30 years in style

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:19 PM December 4, 2021
Landlord and owner Colin Keatley with the 12 hand pumps that each consist of a different beer from the pub's brewery.

A renowned Norwich pub is raising a glass to mark a special anniversary this weekend.

Having first opened its doors in December 1991, The Fat Cat pub on West End Street, in Norwich, officially celebrated its 30th anniversary on Thursday (December 2) but is celebrating in style with its regulars this weekend.

Owner Colin Keatley, 71, revealed that the pub has brewed a 9pc barleywine called 'Mad Cat' for its anniversary which will be sold at £3 a half.

"We will also have 12 hand pumps on the bar with each representing a different beer from our brewery," said Mr Keatley.

"We're doing 12 ales which sell at £3 a pint."

Owner Colin with manager and son Will Keatley.

Having worked in the industry since he was 15, Mr Keatley is armed with 56 years experience and has seen how the pub landscape in Norwich has changed first-hand.

"Norwich is completely different today than it was 30 years ago.

"Now there are bars and interesting restaurants so the game has changed so you need to be able to adapt."

Landlord and landlady Colin and Marje Keatley are celebrating this weekend.

However, despite introducing new initiatives such as offering a takeaway service during Covid lockdowns, Mr Keatley is proud that the pub itself hasn't changed much.

"It's still an iconic place to come and have a beer. 

"You always know what you're going to get when you come here - you get a decent pint."

Since opening, the pub has been recognised with a number of regional and national awards including being named as the best beer pub in the country 11 times, according to The Good Pub Guide.

