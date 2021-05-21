News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pub launches green beer to celebrate Norwich City success

David Hannant

Published: 10:38 AM May 21, 2021   
The Fat Cat landlord, Colin Keatley, with his special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winn

The Fat Cat landlord, Colin Keatley, with his special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winning promotion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On the beer, City!

When Norwich City sealed its immediate return to the Premier League, fans will no doubt have raised a glass to the achievement.

However, a city pub and brewery has gone the extra distance to toast the title-winning triumph - by brewing a beer in the Canaries' unmistakable yellow and green colours.

The Fat Cat Brewery has added a new beer to its range called Yeller 'n' Green, a session IPA made with Slovenian Krpan hops.

The Fat Cat landlord, Colin Keatley, with his special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winn

The Fat Cat landlord, Colin Keatley, with his special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winning promotion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And the limited brew has been separated into two batches - one yellow and one green - with punters encouraged to order a half of each for the full Canaries experience.

You may also want to watch:

Colin Keatley, owner and landlord of The Fat Cat, said: "A few other breweries have also special beers for Norwich City and we're all fans so getting promoted is something worth celebrating, so we thought we'd have a go too. On the Ball, City!"

The Fat Cat's special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winning promotion. Picture: DENISE B

The Fat Cat's special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winning promotion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


