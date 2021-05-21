Pub launches green beer to celebrate Norwich City success
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
On the beer, City!
When Norwich City sealed its immediate return to the Premier League, fans will no doubt have raised a glass to the achievement.
However, a city pub and brewery has gone the extra distance to toast the title-winning triumph - by brewing a beer in the Canaries' unmistakable yellow and green colours.
The Fat Cat Brewery has added a new beer to its range called Yeller 'n' Green, a session IPA made with Slovenian Krpan hops.
And the limited brew has been separated into two batches - one yellow and one green - with punters encouraged to order a half of each for the full Canaries experience.
You may also want to watch:
Colin Keatley, owner and landlord of The Fat Cat, said: "A few other breweries have also special beers for Norwich City and we're all fans so getting promoted is something worth celebrating, so we thought we'd have a go too. On the Ball, City!"
Most Read
- 1 Data breach at GP surgery as postbox stolen with prescriptions inside
- 2 'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze
- 3 School told to improve three times since 2015 praised by Ofsted
- 4 Ambulance called after four vehicle crash on A47
- 5 OPINION: The 14 Norwich streets that should be pedestriansed right now
- 6 Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences
- 7 'Do the decent thing and cancel': Restaurants slam no show customers
- 8 Police find wanted man hiding in bedroom cupboard
- 9 Multi-million pound city hotel plans get backing, but also opposition
- 10 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £545k - and it has off-street parking