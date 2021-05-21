Pub launches green beer to celebrate Norwich City success

Published: 10:38 AM May 21, 2021

The Fat Cat landlord, Colin Keatley, with his special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winning promotion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On the beer, City!

When Norwich City sealed its immediate return to the Premier League, fans will no doubt have raised a glass to the achievement.

However, a city pub and brewery has gone the extra distance to toast the title-winning triumph - by brewing a beer in the Canaries' unmistakable yellow and green colours.

The Fat Cat Brewery has added a new beer to its range called Yeller 'n' Green, a session IPA made with Slovenian Krpan hops.

And the limited brew has been separated into two batches - one yellow and one green - with punters encouraged to order a half of each for the full Canaries experience.

Colin Keatley, owner and landlord of The Fat Cat, said: "A few other breweries have also special beers for Norwich City and we're all fans so getting promoted is something worth celebrating, so we thought we'd have a go too. On the Ball, City!"

The Fat Cat's special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winning promotion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



