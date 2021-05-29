Pub's wall turned into mural celebrating Daniel Farke

Published: 2:49 PM May 29, 2021

The mural being painted. - Credit: Fat Cat and Canary

A mural celebrating Daniel Farke and the Canaries is bringing a splash of colour to a Norwich pub's wall.

The wall at the Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, has had a Norwich City themed mural painted there by Gnasher Murals.

The mural being painted at the Fat Cat and Canary. - Credit: Fat Cat and Canary

It comes as part of a push by Along Come Norwich to see unused and empty walls around the city given a fresh lick of yellow and green paint after a successful season for the club.

Gnasher Murals started work at the pub on Saturday morning, continuing throughout the day.

By the afternoon it was already catching the eye of City fans, with posts on social media praising it.

A picture of the mural while it was in progress. - Credit: Fat Cat and Canary

Along Come Norwich has appealed for any businesses or homeowners with walls that could be put to good use to get in touch on alongcomenorwich@gmail.com