Norwich pub listed for CAMRA 50th anniversary award recognition

Published: 5:30 AM July 16, 2021

A popular city drinking hole has been included on a national list celebrating pubs which have made a significant contribution over the past 50 years.

The Fat Cat features in CAMRA's Golden Awards recognising the "pub all stars, beer saviours, custodians and stalwarts in our midst" to mark the 50th anniversary of the organisation.

Named CAMRA's national pub of the year in 1998 and 2004, the Fat Cat is a long-standing award winner which has also been named CAMRA Norwich’s pub of the year four times.

Owner Colin Keatley, 71, said: "It's so good to be recognised for our hard work and whatever we do, especially in these times which have been a nightmare.

"CAMRA is coming on for 50 years as an organisation so it is looking back at pubs that have done exceptionally well in that period. It is recognition of pubs that have promoted ale which 50-years-ago was dying a death.

"We have been going for 30 years and have promoted real ale big time here."

Mr Keatley founded the Fat Cat Brewery 17-years-ago has won several awards at beer festivals all across the UK as well as numeral regional Beer of the Year awards including CAMRA Norfolk Beer of the Year 2017.

The pub will continue to operate with table service on Monday, otherwise known as Freedom Day, when all Covid restrictions are eased as part of step four of the government roadmap.

Just like the Ribs and Beef on Wensum Street, all staff will continue to wear face masks despite the rules being relaxed.

Mr Keatley said: "We are going to see how it goes with table service for a couple of weeks. There is a limit to what we can tell people.

"We have been open nine weeks now in the pub with table service and five weeks outside before that and we did not have to check if people were jabbed or not.

"But the virus does not seem to be going anywhere. It is not disappearing and seems to be lingering on."

The full list of the CAMRA Golden Award winners can be found at https://camra.org.uk/50-years/golden-awards/