Should balloon releases be banned?
PUBLISHED: 08:09 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:14 05 November 2018
Archant
A woman in Norfolk has called for a ban on balloon releases after finding her calf choking on one.
A woman in Norfolk has called for a ban on balloon releases after she found a calf choking.
Cait Clarke, a cattle farmer in Runham, near Great Yamouth, said she found the calf chewing on a balloon and that without her intervention the young animal would have died.
The balloon and 10 others found in the field were featured in a remembrance day balloon release carrying armistice messages.
Ms Clarke posted wrote on Facebook: “It’s a lovely idea to remember a passed loved one, and my thoughts are with the family, but I wish people would think about the repercussions of where these things can end up.
“What goes up must come down.”
The post has gathered a lot of attention online and has been shared more than 25,000 times.
Do you agree balloon releases should be banned?