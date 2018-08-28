Search

Should balloon releases be banned?

PUBLISHED: 08:09 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:14 05 November 2018

Should balloon releases be banned to protect wildlife?

Should balloon releases be banned to protect wildlife?

A woman in Norfolk has called for a ban on balloon releases after finding her calf choking on one.

A woman in Norfolk has called for a ban on balloon releases after she found a calf choking.

Cait Clarke, a cattle farmer in Runham, near Great Yamouth, said she found the calf chewing on a balloon and that without her intervention the young animal would have died.

The balloon and 10 others found in the field were featured in a remembrance day balloon release carrying armistice messages.

Ms Clarke posted wrote on Facebook: “It’s a lovely idea to remember a passed loved one, and my thoughts are with the family, but I wish people would think about the repercussions of where these things can end up.

“What goes up must come down.”

The post has gathered a lot of attention online and has been shared more than 25,000 times.

Do you agree balloon releases should be banned?

