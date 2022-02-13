The Farke Knight Rises! Superhero City fan returns to Carrow Road
- Credit: Lee Clark
Norwich City's superhero fan returned to Carrow Road for the first time since October after suffering "months of online abuse" over his appearance.
Lee Clark, known by many City fans as the 'Farke Knight', stopped coming to matches four months ago after he revealed it was having a negative impact on his mental health.
But after hearing of Mr Clark's plight, Canary goalkeeper Tim Krul offered four complimentary tickets to the players lounge for the Crystal Palace fixture.
And after meeting up with the Dutch international in "normal clothes" during Wednesday night's 1-1 draw, Mr Clark has promised he will return full-time for the visit of Brentford on March 5.
Only this time as the Farke Knight.
He said: "I've decided that I'm definitely coming to the Brentford game.
"The Farke Knight brings colour to the River End. Putting on the costume brings excitement and I don't want to come back as myself.
"I just want to get that buzz back and be back where I belong."
Mr Clark, who is an avid fundraiser and has raised more than £176,000 for 32 different charities, said he has been "overwhelmed" by the positive support he has received - from both fans and players.
He added: "It was surreal being in the players lounge.
"I met Bryan Gunn and he gave me a big hug and said 'I almost didn't recognise you with normal clothes on' which made me laugh.
"Then Tim came to see me and it was brilliant to chat to him one on one."
And Mr Clark said he "couldn't thank Krul enough" for the support he's received - adding that he wants to repay him with his support.
He said: "Tim's such a genuine guy and what he brings to the fans is so unique. It's special.
"Tim told me that the players love seeing me dressed as the Farke Knight so it's lovely to hear that I'm wanted.
"He also said that everyone's fighting hard to stay up and that makes me believe in the team.
"Whatever I can do to help us stay up, I'll do."