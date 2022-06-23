The Farke Knight rises again - Superhero City fan plans Carrow Road return

The Farke Knight and his daughters before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's superhero fan has promised to return to Carrow Road at the start of next season - having overcome the online trolls who impacted his mental health.

Months of abuse stopped Lee Clark, known by many supporters as the 'Farke Knight', from going to matches to watch his beloved Canaries in action.

Mr Clark last visited Carrow Road in February after being offered four complimentary tickets to the players lounge by City goalkeeper Tim Krul for the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Despite plans to make the subsequent 3-1 defeat against Brentford, the Farke Knight said he "couldn't go through with it" and hasn't returned to the stadium in his costume since October 2021.

But after the fixtures for the new Championship season were released on Thursday, Mr Clark plans on attending the first two home games - against Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town - in costume once more.

He said: "I'm visiting family in Great Yarmouth that week so I plan on getting down to Carrow Road while I'm there.

"I miss it and the buzz it brings. I'm going to go as the Farke Knight and if it goes well I'll come back permanently.

"I just want to feel like I can come back doing what I love the most."

Mr Clark is an avid fundraiser and has raised more than £202,000 for 32 different charities since 2007.

After recently announcing his latest fundraising effort, in which he plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in 2023, Mr Clark wants to draw inspiration from the club's sporting director Stuart Webber who completed the feat himself earlier this year.

He even extended an invite to the Welshman to join him on his adventure.

"I want to get to the top," he said. "I'll be devastated if I go through all the training and don't manage to do it.

"I think it's brilliant that Webber is climbing mountains and I'd love to be able to speak to him to find out about his training.

"If he wanted to climb a mountain with me, I'd be up for it."

To donate to Mr Clark's Mount Kilimanjaro page, click here.