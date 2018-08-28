Search

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

PUBLISHED: 23:03 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:27 25 January 2019

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Archant

Multiple fire crews are tackling a blaze at a vehicle workshop in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: GoogleSix fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Fourteen fire engines - including an aerial ladder platform - were at the scene on Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road.

The workshop is within an industrial estate in the Southtown area.

Norfolk fire service said crews were called to the incident at 10.15pm on Friday night. They are using main and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The fire service said at 11.20pm that some crews had been stood down and now 10 remain on scene.

Updates to follow

Do you have pictures of the scene? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772684

