Fans meet Norwich City stars Trybull and Leitner

PUBLISHED: 17:23 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:23 24 October 2018

Jack Samuel with Norwich City footballers Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick Butcher

Jack Samuel with Norwich City footballers Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick Butcher

Fans had the chance to meet Norwich City stars Tom Trybull and Moritz Leitner at a special autograph signing session.

Freddie and Fifi Sweeting meet Norwich City footballers Moritz Leitner at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick ButcherFreddie and Fifi Sweeting meet Norwich City footballers Moritz Leitner at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick Butcher

The two midfielders visited Jarrold Intersport on Wednesday (October 24) afternoon, fresh from their 2-1 victory against Aston Villa.

Large numbers of City fans, young and old, gathered at the London Road store to meet the two players.

As well as speaking to fans, they also signed autographs.

The event took place at 1.30pm.

Norwich City footballers Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull meet fans and sign autographs at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick ButcherNorwich City footballers Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull meet fans and sign autographs at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick Butcher

Trybull joined the Canaries in August 2017 on a one-year deal following a successful trial.

The German-born 25-year-old scored on his debut for the club.

Leitner joined City in January 2018. The 25-year-old had previously played for Borussia Dortmund.

Both midfielders were in the starting line-up for Norwich against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Norwich City footballers Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull meet fans and sign autographs at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick ButcherNorwich City footballers Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull meet fans and sign autographs at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick Butcher

• Are you hosting an event in Norwich? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772684.

