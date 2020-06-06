Search

Family’s loving tribute to long-serving Boots worker ‘Nanny Red Lips’

PUBLISHED: 10:36 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 06 June 2020

Boots worker Donna 'Nanny Red Lips' Wilson, who has died at the age of 49. Picture; The Wilson Family

A family has paid loving tribute to a grandmother and long-standing Boots worker who died unexpectedly this week.

Donna Wilson, affectionately known to her family as Nanny Red Lips, died in her home on Motum Road, Earlham this week. She was 49.

Remembered fondly for the bright red lipstick she was never seen without, she worked at the London Street branch of the chemists for more than a decade, becoming well known and liked by customers and colleagues alike.

Her family has no idea what caused her death and had no funeral arrangements in place for the event of her death.

However, after launching a Go Fund Me page for support they have been inundated with tributes and donations, receiving close to £2,000.

Gabrielle Wilson, her youngster daughter said: “It was just so unexpected, she was only slightly unwell but we never thought it would end like this.

“As a family we are just so shocked. She was always so much fun and hilarious, but also cared so much about everybody. She loved her grandchildren so, so much and would never stop talking about them.

“We called her Nanny Red Lips because she would always be wearing bright red lipstick - our dad says her lips would even be that colour when she wasn’t wearing it because of how it stained them. It was her trademark.”

Miss Wilson’s sister, Debbie, said: “A sister is someone who loves you from the heart and no matter how much you argue you can not be drawn apart. She is a joy that can not be taken away, once she enters your life, she is there to stay.”

Roy and Janet Wilson, her parents, added: “What are we going to do? The world will not be the same without her.

“She was loved by so many. You’ve got your wings, now is your time to be free.”

In a joint statement with her sister Danielle Spurgeon, Gabrielle added; “She will always be the brightest star in our sky - and we will do her proud, we promise.

“The memories we have we will never forget - her crazy ways and that infectious laugh will be forever remembered.”

She leaves two daughters, Danielle, 30, and Gabrielle 25 and four grandchidlren, Destiny, 12, Rome, 10, Leonardo and Avaya, both three.

Follow this link to donate.

