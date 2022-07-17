Families escape city heatwave at water beauty spots
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
Families and friends took to the water after it became hot in the city amid heatwave conditions.
At Whitlingham Broad in Trowse, on the edge of Norwich, children had fun on paddleboards and parents and youngsters enjoyed canoeing on the tranquil beauty spot.
Away from the water visitors stuck to the shady areas in the country park.
Among the people enjoying the natural haven were artists taking part in Paint Out Norwich, which encourages creatives to get inspired by the city's surroundings until July 22.
In the city centre shoppers were out and about and groups were meeting outside coffee shops, pubs and restaurants over the weekend.
But it appeared people heeded medical advice including avoiding the sun at the hottest time of the day.
At Earlham Park, near the University of East Anglia, lots of children and dogs were enjoying the shallow water of the River Yare.
Many other visitors were enjoying sunbathing, playing frisbee and football.