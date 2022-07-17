Families escape city heatwave at water beauty spots

Lilia Barker, 11, celebrates her birthday by paddleboading with her sister, Amelie, 13, during the heatwave at Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Families and friends took to the water after it became hot in the city amid heatwave conditions.

Rosy Bailey and and Matt Reeves enjoy an icecream with their daughter, Nancy, during the heatwave at Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

At Whitlingham Broad in Trowse, on the edge of Norwich, children had fun on paddleboards and parents and youngsters enjoyed canoeing on the tranquil beauty spot.

James Davies, 8, has a go at kyaking with his dad, Jon, during the heatwave at Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Away from the water visitors stuck to the shady areas in the country park.

Elisha Soanes and Ollie Abrahams have a picnic in the sun at Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Among the people enjoying the natural haven were artists taking part in Paint Out Norwich, which encourages creatives to get inspired by the city's surroundings until July 22.

Lora Stimson paints from a shady spot at Whitlingham Broad as part of Paint Out Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

In the city centre shoppers were out and about and groups were meeting outside coffee shops, pubs and restaurants over the weekend.

Malik Endul, 7, and his sister Malika show off their armbands while paddling in the River Yare in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

But it appeared people heeded medical advice including avoiding the sun at the hottest time of the day.

Arthur Orbell, 4, shows off a rock he found in the River Yare in Earlham Park with his dad, Sam, and dog, Indie. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

At Earlham Park, near the University of East Anglia, lots of children and dogs were enjoying the shallow water of the River Yare.

Charlie Wilkinson prepares to catch a frisbee during the heatwave in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Many other visitors were enjoying sunbathing, playing frisbee and football.



