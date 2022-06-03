Right royal kick-off: Celebrations ramp up across the Fine City
Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Thousands of families have headed out into the sunshine to enjoy their long bank holidays for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
People of all ages poured into Norwich Cathedral for a right Royal Family Day on June 2 for an action-packed program of crafts, activities and singing.
Neil Campbell, from Spixworth, headed into the city to enjoy the day with his children Elias, Flori and Ede.
He said: "It's a great day out for the kids and for them to be able to do something for the Jubilee.
"We love it - it's good fun for everyone.
"I think it's important to learn about the Queen and the Jubilee. It's a bit of history.
"There hasn't been a monarch who has reigned for so long and it's good for the kids to know what the Queen does and to celebrate that.
"All the activities the cathedral has on and the information around the cathedral has been very interesting."
Tara Hughes, 45 from Coltishall, said: "I've come here with my two daughters, Summer-Lilly and Eva-Rose.
"The activities they've put on here are really good."
"We usually celebrate most events which the Royal Family are involved in so it was a good reason to come down to the cathedral.
"I think it's good for the next generation to learn about the Queen and the Royal Family.
"I always speak to my girls about who the Queen is, how long she's been around and what she does," the mum-of-two added.
Lorraine Theobald, who was volunteering at the workshops on offer in the cathedral, said: "We've had a wide range of activities here and it's been really popular.
"Families are loving it and it's nice to have everyone here."
Laura Gould brought along her two children - Florence who is six and Charlie who is eight - especially for the Jubilee.
The 41-year-old said: "We wanted to do something which was based in Norwich but that also celebrated the Jubilee.
"We always like coming to the cathedral and this had so much to do for the kids.
"They had such a good time - we want to celebrate the occasion as it's such a historical moment in our lives."