City families make the most of Easter bank holiday weather

A bank holiday Monday rowing boat trip for Rob and Sarah McCarthy, and their children, Grace, nine, and Austin, four, on the River Wensum in Norwich.

Families across the city made the most of the weather on Easter Monday by picking up their oars and enjoying a day on the water.

After temperatures neared 20C over the bank holiday weekend, city folk were out in force and enjoyed beers in pubs and trips out with their families.

Although Monday was a cooler day, that didn't stop dozens of people setting sail down the River Wensum.

It had been a busy start to the season for Nick Hanington, owner of canoe hire business Pub and Paddle, who confirmed his boats have been fully booked over the weekend.

Boaters enjoying bank holiday Monday out on the River Wensum in Norwich.

He said: "We couldn't have been more popular - the weather has definitely helped.

"It's very pleasing and a brilliant beginning for us."

Having first launched in 2016, Pub and Paddle reopened on Thursday, April 14. following its winter break.

And Mr Hanington has already noticed trends a spike in bookings when the sun comes out.

Bob Ludgate enjoying a bank holiday Monday paddle on the River Wensum in Norwich.

He added: "When you get a spell of nice weather like we're having now, people start to book things for later in the year.

"We're taking bookings for the whole summer now and we've started to notice lots of larger groups putting their names down."

Paddle boarders, Alex Findlay, left, and Dan Evans on the River Wensum in Norwich.

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers Pub, was pleased to be open for Easter trading again after being shut for the past two celebrations due to Covid lockdowns - but said the weekend had been a "mixed bag".

He said: "When the weather is decent, people tend to sit out in their gardens, have barbecues and go to the coast or on family trips.

"Thursday and Friday were very good, Saturday was excellent and Sunday and Monday have been poor.

"Generally speaking we're pretty happy considering the past two Easters we've been shut. It's nice to be trading again over this weekend."

The rest of the week's forecast is largely sunny ahead of the weekend, but it is expected to be cloudy on Tuesday (April 19), before the cloud returns on Saturday (April 23).