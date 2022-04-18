Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

City families make the most of Easter bank holiday weather

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:05 PM April 18, 2022
A bank holiday Monday rowing boat trip for Rob and Sarah McCarthy, and their children, Grace, nine,

A bank holiday Monday rowing boat trip for Rob and Sarah McCarthy, and their children, Grace, nine, and Austin, four, on the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Families across the city made the most of the weather on Easter Monday by picking up their oars and enjoying a day on the water.

After temperatures neared 20C over the bank holiday weekend, city folk were out in force and enjoyed beers in pubs and trips out with their families.

Although Monday was a cooler day, that didn't stop dozens of people setting sail down the River Wensum.

It had been a busy start to the season for Nick Hanington, owner of canoe hire business Pub and Paddle, who confirmed his boats have been fully booked over the weekend.

Boaters enjoying bank holiday Monday out on the River Wensum in Norwich.

Boaters enjoying bank holiday Monday out on the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

He said: "We couldn't have been more popular - the weather has definitely helped.

"It's very pleasing and a brilliant beginning for us."

Having first launched in 2016, Pub and Paddle reopened on Thursday, April 14. following its winter break.

Most Read

  1. 1 Busy city road blocked after fire broke out in business site
  2. 2 Sky 'engulfed in orange' as huge fire spreads along city street
  3. 3 Armed police called to clubland after staff threatened with needle
  1. 4 City McDonald's boss takes 21 vans to Europe in Ukraine mercy dash
  2. 5 Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'
  3. 6 Mercedes carrying three children crashes into pylon
  4. 7 Man on push bike chased by police through city centre and arrested
  5. 8 Seven of the best walks in and around Norwich
  6. 9 Take a trip through 80 years of history in Norwich Lanes
  7. 10 First-time buyers 'can't keep up' with rocketing city house prices

And Mr Hanington has already noticed trends a spike in bookings when the sun comes out.

Bob Ludgate enjoying a bank holiday Monday paddle on the River Wensum in Norwich.

Bob Ludgate enjoying a bank holiday Monday paddle on the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

He added: "When you get a spell of nice weather like we're having now, people start to book things for later in the year.

"We're taking bookings for the whole summer now and we've started to notice lots of larger groups putting their names down."

Paddle boarders, Alex Findlay, left, and Dan Evans on the River Wensum in Norwich.

Paddle boarders, Alex Findlay, left, and Dan Evans on the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers Pub, was pleased to be open for Easter trading again after being shut for the past two celebrations due to Covid lockdowns - but said the weekend had been a "mixed bag".

He said: "When the weather is decent, people tend to sit out in their gardens, have barbecues and go to the coast or on family trips.

"Thursday and Friday were very good, Saturday was excellent and Sunday and Monday have been poor.

"Generally speaking we're pretty happy considering the past two Easters we've been shut. It's nice to be trading again over this weekend."

The rest of the week's forecast is largely sunny ahead of the weekend, but it is expected to be cloudy on Tuesday (April 19), before the cloud returns on Saturday (April 23).

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Gridserve will be opening its new electric forecourt to the public this month

Opening date for high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt revealed

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people stopped and stared outside St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich to witness a dramatic outdoor play

Why hundreds of people gathered in city for 'intriguing' outdoor spectacle

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Nursery assistant, Mark Curtis, sorting a tree delivery at the Urban Jungle garden centre, at Old Co

Gardening | Video

7 garden centres to visit in and around Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Burger King has opened in Brigg Street, Norwich.

New Burger King restaurant opens in city centre

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon