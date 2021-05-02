News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Families criticse ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:34 PM May 2, 2021    Updated: 5:44 PM May 2, 2021
Families faced hour-long queues for rides at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground.

Families faced hour-long queues for rides at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

Families have complained about "chaotic" queues at a bank holiday weekend funfair attraction that promised unlimited rides.

Funderland at Norfolk Showground was billed as the UK’s largest mobile theme park with more than 25 rides ranging from thrill rides including three rollercoasters to family fairground favourites and attractions.

Five-year-old Naoise Browne braves the Sizzler ride at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Sho

Riders on the Sizzler ride at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The event, which opened on Thursday and runs until May 9, an one-off entry fee would see visitors get “four hours of free unlimited riding”.

But unhappy families who visited on Sunday said they had been faced with lengthy queues to access the attraction and waits of over an hour for a single ride. 

Long queue for bouncy castle at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground.

Long queue for bouncy castle at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

Louise Cooper who posted on Facebook said: “No limit to the amount of people going in. Thousands of people with hour long queues to get in even if you have pre booked, then no choice but to wait or lose your money. 

“Ride queues are an hour long, and will only keep getting longer as more people are coming in.
We will be lucky to get on four rides with the allocated four hours ‘unlimited’ ride time.”

Youngsters enjoying the Freefall ride at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Showground. Pictu

Youngsters enjoying the Freefall ride at the Funderworld at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

Sian Wall said the event has been poorly organised. She posted: “Queued for an hour to get in even though we booked a time slot so lost half the time in the queues. 

“There’s that many people here you're wasting all your time queuing to get on the rides!”

Most Read

  1. 1 School applies for higher fence as pupils keep trying to abscond
  2. 2 ‘We had to be here!’ - Norwich fans celebrate title outside Carrow Road
  3. 3 Is Prince of Wales Road undergoing a transformation?
  1. 4 Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash
  2. 5 Thieves steal £45,000 camper van from driveway
  3. 6 New health store opens in Norwich with a pic 'n' mix - for dogs
  4. 7 Anger as city park still 'tatty' more than a year after pavilion fire
  5. 8 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
  6. 9 ‘Taggers’ arrested as police crackdown on surge in graffiti in Norwich
  7. 10 Skipp 'major injury' fears sour City title win

Lorraine Allen added: “45 minutes to get in, 45 minute wait time for rides, we have been here two hours and only managed two rides. Absolutely no social distancing and yet they are still letting more in.”

The Crazy Mouse rollercoaster at Funderworld. 

The Crazy Mouse rollercoaster at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Funderworld

It is being staged on the first bank holiday since the easing of lockdown restrictions. 

Organisers said the event would be “Covid compliant, safe and secure'' and that “the current rule of six applies” with face masks required whilst riding.

Funderland has been approached for comment. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Calls for second exit from estate after gas leak blocks road

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
NCFC EFL Awards

Farke finally wins as City clean up at EFL Awards

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Planning permission has been granted for the change of use of the former Gurney Street Surgery on Magdalen Street

Norwich GP surgery to become restaurant and beauty salon

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Marilyn Bensted had her new Kia Sportage stolen from outside her front drive in Norwich

Woman recovering from gun robbery has new car stolen from driveway

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus