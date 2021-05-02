Families criticse ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction

Published: 5:34 PM May 2, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM May 2, 2021

Families faced hour-long queues for rides at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

Families have complained about "chaotic" queues at a bank holiday weekend funfair attraction that promised unlimited rides.

Funderland at Norfolk Showground was billed as the UK’s largest mobile theme park with more than 25 rides ranging from thrill rides including three rollercoasters to family fairground favourites and attractions.

Riders on the Sizzler ride at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The event, which opened on Thursday and runs until May 9, an one-off entry fee would see visitors get “four hours of free unlimited riding”.

But unhappy families who visited on Sunday said they had been faced with lengthy queues to access the attraction and waits of over an hour for a single ride.

Long queue for bouncy castle at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

Louise Cooper who posted on Facebook said: “No limit to the amount of people going in. Thousands of people with hour long queues to get in even if you have pre booked, then no choice but to wait or lose your money.

“Ride queues are an hour long, and will only keep getting longer as more people are coming in.

We will be lucky to get on four rides with the allocated four hours ‘unlimited’ ride time.”

Youngsters enjoying the Freefall ride at the Funderworld at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Sian Wall said the event has been poorly organised. She posted: “Queued for an hour to get in even though we booked a time slot so lost half the time in the queues.

“There’s that many people here you're wasting all your time queuing to get on the rides!”

Lorraine Allen added: “45 minutes to get in, 45 minute wait time for rides, we have been here two hours and only managed two rides. Absolutely no social distancing and yet they are still letting more in.”

The Crazy Mouse rollercoaster at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Funderworld

It is being staged on the first bank holiday since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Organisers said the event would be “Covid compliant, safe and secure'' and that “the current rule of six applies” with face masks required whilst riding.

Funderland has been approached for comment.