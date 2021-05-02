Families criticse ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction
- Credit: Archant
Families have complained about "chaotic" queues at a bank holiday weekend funfair attraction that promised unlimited rides.
Funderland at Norfolk Showground was billed as the UK’s largest mobile theme park with more than 25 rides ranging from thrill rides including three rollercoasters to family fairground favourites and attractions.
The event, which opened on Thursday and runs until May 9, an one-off entry fee would see visitors get “four hours of free unlimited riding”.
But unhappy families who visited on Sunday said they had been faced with lengthy queues to access the attraction and waits of over an hour for a single ride.
Louise Cooper who posted on Facebook said: “No limit to the amount of people going in. Thousands of people with hour long queues to get in even if you have pre booked, then no choice but to wait or lose your money.
“Ride queues are an hour long, and will only keep getting longer as more people are coming in.
We will be lucky to get on four rides with the allocated four hours ‘unlimited’ ride time.”
You may also want to watch:
Sian Wall said the event has been poorly organised. She posted: “Queued for an hour to get in even though we booked a time slot so lost half the time in the queues.
“There’s that many people here you're wasting all your time queuing to get on the rides!”
Most Read
- 1 School applies for higher fence as pupils keep trying to abscond
- 2 ‘We had to be here!’ - Norwich fans celebrate title outside Carrow Road
- 3 Is Prince of Wales Road undergoing a transformation?
- 4 Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash
- 5 Thieves steal £45,000 camper van from driveway
- 6 New health store opens in Norwich with a pic 'n' mix - for dogs
- 7 Anger as city park still 'tatty' more than a year after pavilion fire
- 8 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
- 9 ‘Taggers’ arrested as police crackdown on surge in graffiti in Norwich
- 10 Skipp 'major injury' fears sour City title win
Lorraine Allen added: “45 minutes to get in, 45 minute wait time for rides, we have been here two hours and only managed two rides. Absolutely no social distancing and yet they are still letting more in.”
It is being staged on the first bank holiday since the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Organisers said the event would be “Covid compliant, safe and secure'' and that “the current rule of six applies” with face masks required whilst riding.
Funderland has been approached for comment.