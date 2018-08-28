Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Fallen tree blocking road near Great Yarmouth as region hit by blustery conditions

PUBLISHED: 08:04 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:04 08 December 2018

A fallen tree has come down in Belton, near Great Yarmouth amid blustery conditions. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

A fallen tree has come down in Belton, near Great Yarmouth amid blustery conditions. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Archant

Motorists are being warned that a fallen tree is blocking a road near Great Yarmouth.

The tree has come down on Beccles Road, Belton and is blocking the road.

The incident comes following blustery conditions for much of the county overnight.

Forecasters at Weatherquest, based at the UEA in Norwich, have said the blustery conditions will continue throughout the day with showers expected later.

There will be strong gusts of between 40mph and 50mph expected at times, particularly in coastal areas.

Forecasters have warned the strongest gusts of wind will be over high ground and around coastal areas.

Weatherquest tweeted: “E Anglia Today: A blustery day with sunny spells and most places dry this morning, becoming cloudy with showery rain in the afternoon. Fresh to strong westerly winds with gusts of 40-50mph at times, with the strongest gusts closest to the coast.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video ‘What Norwich needs’ - New sushi bar opens in the city

From left to right: Harry Cox, Andy Lao (owner) and Jerome Reyes, outside new sushi bar, Matane Sushi. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide