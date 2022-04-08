Falklands 40th anniversary to be marked at Norwich aircraft museum

The Avro Vulcan XM612 at City of Norwich Aviation Museum - one of only four involved in the Falklands conflict - Credit: City of Norwich Aviation Museum

A Norwich museum is marking four decades since the Falklands War with a special event.

The conflict was an undeclared war between Argentina and the United Kingdom between April 2 and June 14 1982.

This month marks 40 years since the start of the conflict, with events across the county - and country - over the coming months to remember the 255 British service personnel who lost their lives.

City of Norwich Aviation Museum will commemorate the milestone with an open day, featuring talks from servicemen deployed to South America over the ten-week period.

Roger Pointing, the museum's company secretary, said: "Two of our aircraft were involved in the conflict.

"The Nimrod - a maritime patrol aircraft - was there for about six weeks and flew a lot of missions for up to twelve hours at a time making sure the seas were clear of Argentinian ships.

Roger Pointing with the Avro Vulcan XM612, which flew operationally from Ascension Island during the Falklands conflict 40 years ago - Credit: Roger Pointing

"The second is the Avro Vulcan. Only four Avro Vulcan bombers were sent down to Ascension Island to attack the airfield at Port Stanley, and our one at Norwich is one of them - she's not just any old Vulcan.

"The aircraft were based at RAF Waddington and flew to Ascension Island - a nine hour flight - and then on missions from Ascension Island to Port Stanley and back, a 16-hour round trip.

"They were also carrying 10.5 tonnes of bombs on board."

The open day on May 22 was chosen as it marks the day that the Avro Vulcan returned from her final mission in Ascension Island.

City of Norwich Aviation Museum's Nimrod XV255 - which was sent on missions during the Falklands conflict - Credit: City of Norwich Aviation Museum

All Vulcans were then retired in the December of 1982. The Avro Vulcan B2 XM612 was donated to the museum in January 1983 and has been there ever since.

"She's our top visitor attraction," Roger added.

"They built 140 in total. Originally they were a Cold War deterrent and were part of the V Force.

"There are about 13 examples left in museums, and very few you can actual go on board - and ours is one of those you can have a look around.

"It will be a special day.

City of Norwich Aviation Museum is holding an event to mark 40 years since the Falklands War - Credit: City of Norwich Aviation Museum

"We get two sorts of visitors - casual holidaymakers and tourists that come through and the aviation enthusiasts who come specifically to look at the Vulcan, and they travel a long long way.

"It will be lovely to have everyone come together for the event."