Faulty traffic lights cause travel disruption

Published: 6:29 AM May 11, 2021

Norfolk County Council have been called to a fault at the Fakenham Road traffic lights in Taverham - Credit: Gregg Brown

Electricians have been called out by the county council to fix an issue with faulty traffic lights which has been causing disruption on the outskirts of Norwich.

The problem had been reported to the council at the pedestrian crossing on Fakenham Road in Taverham, near to the Baldric Road junction.

It was flagged up after the pedestrian button, which is used to halt traffic and allow pedestrians to cross the road, appeared to be constantly pushed, thereby meaning the lights were "constantly red".

An eyewitness said traffic was being stopped "every two minutes" and suggested this would be an issue when parents are collecting their children from school.

A spokesperson for the county council said: "We have been made aware of the fault at the pedestrian crossing on Fakenham Road in Taverham and our electrical contractors have been notified to rectify the issue.”