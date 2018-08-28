Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Warning issued over fake prize draw texts from Norwich Asda

PUBLISHED: 11:23 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 02 January 2019

Asda in Hall Road, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

Asda in Hall Road, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

Archant

Asda has issued a warning to customers after text messages were sent to shoppers claiming they had won a Christmas prize draw.

The supermarket is currently investigating after being contacted about a fake message with a link to claim a prize.

Paul Besland tweeted a screenshot of the text to Asda on December 30: “Seeing as I’ve not used Asda Norwich for almost two years, I’m tempted to believe it’s fake @AsdaServiceTeam.”

The text message, which came from number 69 322, said: “ASDA store: 50811 in Norwich is looking for Paul!

“You secured the 3rd place in our Christmas prize draw.”

A spokesman for Asda has confirmed it is a hoax text message claiming the person who receives the message has won a fake Christmas draw.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of a hoax text message which incorrectly claims to have been sent from Asda.

READ MORE: First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

“These types of fake supermarket text messages appear from time to time and we can confirm this text is not genuine and we advise anyone who receives the message not to click on the link.”

If customers would like more information they can also ring Asda customer services and report cyber crime to Action Fraud.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Van crashes into traffic lights on Norwich’s ring road

Emergency services were called to a crash on Norwich's ring road. Picture: Archant library.

Thorpe End man given curfew over festive period for £36,000 false benefit claims has confiscation hearing adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Please start Christmas later – and let it last longer

Christmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists