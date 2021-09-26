News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A look at the faces behind Norwich Market

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:36 PM September 26, 2021   
Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Sunny of PDP Fashion. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Sunny of PDP Fashion. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

From sausage rolls to socks, you can pick up just about anything on Norwich Market.

But how much do you know about the people who keep the stalls ticking over?

The market has served Norwich since the start of the 14th century and currently has over 200 stalls, each with a hard-working owner looking to put smiles on customers' faces.

Down the years it has seen elections decided under its market cross and charlatans attempting to sell miracle cures in the 17th century, while its latest iteration was designed by Michael Innes who also shaped Castle Quarter (and its Russian cousin).

We sent our photographer Brittany Woodman along to capture the faces of the beer-makers, florists and other stallholders behind the city's historic trading centre.

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Tim from Bun Box. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Tim from Bun Box. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Pond's Flowers. Norwich market. 

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Pond's Flowers. Norwich market. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. David from City Fish. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. David from City Fish. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Brendan Reed from Mike, Debs and Sons. Norwich market. Pictures

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Brendan Reed from Mike, Debs and Sons. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Shpendi from Italian street food. Norwich market. Pictures Brit

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Shpendi from Italian street food. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Almira from Bangers Shop. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woo

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Almira from Bangers Shop. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Paula Taylor from the Cheeseman. Norwich market. Pictures Britt

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Paula Taylor from the Cheeseman. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Sunny of PDP Fashion. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman

Faces of Norwich market photo essay. Sunny of PDP Fashion. Norwich market. Pictures Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman


