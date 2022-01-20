News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Art of Norwich's sake: Stories behind city murals

person

Francis Redwood

Published: 7:30 AM January 20, 2022
Updated: 7:44 AM January 20, 2022
The black and white line drawing City of Stories mural in Theatre Street by Beverley Coraldean. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The black and white line drawing City of Stories mural in Theatre Street by Beverley Coraldean. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The artists behind Norwich's striking 'City of Stories' murals have spoken about their work.

The Business Improvement District (BID) searched far and wide for artists to provide designs to help enrich the city streets when the project began in 2016.

And after the paint had dried, Norwich was treated to nine unique works of art dotted around the city.  In the years since families have enjoyed visiting as many of the city centre murals as possible.  

Now some of the artists have recounted the tale of how the designs came to life - and their hopes for the future of the works. 

Norwich's largest mural has been unveiled at Frankie & Benny's, Riverside. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich's largest mural has been unveiled at Frankie & Benny's, Riverside. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Ian Westbrook is the artist behind the work above Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Riverside titled 'City Living'.

"We wanted to go with a very graphic pop art-style because of the location - everything in Riverside is geared towards entertainment.

Ian Westbrook designer of City Living

Ian Westbrook, designer of City Living, shown down Riverside - Credit: Ian Westbrook

"The windows are just black rectangles from the outside which were difficult to work with so we needed to incorporate them, so people didn't notice as much."

Most Read

  1. 1 Load of Bull! Anger as Red Bull ramps up threat against Norwich gin firm
  2. 2 It's going down! Demolition of car showroom begins to make way for homes
  3. 3 Greater Anglia application to demolish train station building thrown out
  1. 4 'How I made four million flipping council houses into luxury student digs'
  2. 5 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
  3. 6 Store still cordoned off with police tape two months after break-in
  4. 7 Farmers' market near Norwich set to reopen for the new year
  5. 8 See inside this three-storey home with city views on sale for £370k
  6. 9 Busy city Riverside roads to stay closed as transport hub works begin
  7. 10 Revealed: Travelodge behind multi-million pound hotel development

With the end result looking like something more akin to a marvel comic strip, Ian believes the piece has helped improve the area.

He added: "It was a good opportunity to enhance the city and I think we made the right choice going with bold colours, trying to match the area."

The City of Stories red dragon mural in Red Lion Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The City of Stories red dragon mural in Red Lion Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Malca Schotten designed the piece known only as 'The Dragon' which is emblazoned on the side of a building in Red Lion Street.

The 60-year-old artist-come-illustrator attributes European fairy tales told to her as a child to the design.

"It really had an impact on me," she said. "I wanted to incorporate that energetic way of drawing and expressing yourself.

"I've always wanted to design a mural and love the idea of creating this big piece of work. It's connected to the dragon at the castle museum."

Malca is hoping her work continues to inspire future generations to embrace art.

"Kids see the work up there and their eyes pop out of their heads," she added.

Malca Schotten designer of the Red Dragon

Malca Schotten, designer of the Red Dragon mural - Credit: Malca Schotten

Where you can find each of Norwich's City of Stories murals

City of Stories
Artist: Poppy Cole 
Location: Pymm & Co, Ber Street, NR1 3EJ

Black and White Line art
Artist: Beverley Coaraldean 
Location: Hatch Brenner, Theatre Street, NR2 1QY

The Dragon
Artist: Malca Shotten
Location: Above Evans clothing shop, Red Lion Street, NR1 3QF

The Case for Norwich
Artist: Derek Jackson
Location: Virgin Money Lounge, Castle Street, NR2 1PD

The Sun has got his hat on
Artist: Julia Allum 
Location: Back of Tesco Metro, Pottergate, NR2 1DS

Old Norfolk Folklore
Artist: Ella Goodwin 
Location: Tickety Boo!, London Street, NR2 1HL

The Market-Place of the Iceni
Artist: Joey LaMeche 
Location: Next to Castle Galleries, Arcade Street, NR2 1PN

City Living
Artist: Matthew Owen and Ian Westbrook 
Location: Frankie and Benny’s, Riverside, NR1 1WZ

City of Stories & Mavericks 
Artist: Andrew S. Wilson
Location: St Stephens Street, NR1 3QR

Norfolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Thorpe is hoping Norwich City score enough goals to stay up despite it potentially costing him £1,500.

'I can't lose!' City fan places 150/1 bet on Canaries dismal scoring record

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Abandoned derelict traveller site

Video

WATCH: Inside abandoned static caravan left to rot in city suburb

Francis Redwood

person
Postcode Lottery street prize presenter Matt Johnson with NR7 winners Ian and Pam. 

Seven Sprowston neighbours scoop £30,000 lottery win

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Could another McDonald's be coming to Norwich?

Could ANOTHER McDonald's be coming to Norwich?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon