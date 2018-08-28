Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Eyewitness describes dramatic rescue of man on Thorpe Island

PUBLISHED: 15:54 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:54 05 December 2018

The Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy Green

The Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy Green

Andy Green

An eyewitness has described a dramatic operation to safely transport a man across a river after he had a ‘medical episode’ on an island.

The Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Abigail NicholsonThe Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The man, believed to be in his 60s, had to rescued by the Coastguard after reports he had suffered a cardiac arrest on Thorpe Island in Thorpe St Andrew.

Coastguard teams from Winterton and Gorleston, along with police and fire crews, were called to Thorpe River Green in Yarmouth Road by the ambulance service at 9.08am, after reports that the patient could not be not be reached.

He was taken by boat onto the mainland where he received medical attention, before being taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in an ambulance.

A resident who lives on the island, who did not want to be named, spoke of her concern for the man and said: “This morning a man in his 60s who has cancer and heart issues stopped breathing and needed to be resuscitated a couple of times.

The Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy GreenThe Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy Green

“He was breathing and had a pulse when he was taken in the ambulance but the Coastgaurd needed to get him across the water safely.

“We’re all really worried about him because he’s been on the island for such a long time.”

The police and a fire crew from Earlham as well as the swift water rescue team from Carrow also attended the scene to assist with traffic control.

The resident said: “Everyone had it under control, I’m just not sure that he is going to be well enough to come back onto the island sadly.

“The emergency services being able to reach people on the island is a problem, but it’s very rare that something happens.”

A spokesman from the Coastguard said: “We were called by the ambulance after a male suffered a medical episode.

“We were called as he was difficult to extract as the area he was in was an island.

“The coastguard rescue helicopter attended but were stood down when the casualty was taken to hospital.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich pub to offer free meal to those alone on Christmas day

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Woman assaults staff member in Norwich restaurant and two police officers

Jive Norwich in Exchange Street Credit: Google Maps

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Transfer poker will test Norwich City’s resolve

Alex Pritchard made it clear he wanted out at Norwich City in the last January transfer window Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide