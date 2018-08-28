New funding brings live art tour to Norfolk care homes and day centres

Norwich-based arts organisation Eyebrow Arts will take their interactive arts performace An Invitation - designed for people living with dementia - to Norfolk care homes. Picture: EYEBROW ARTS EYEBROW ARTS 2018

An Norwich-based arts organisation will be performing at care homes throughout the county that support people living with dementia.

Eyebrow Arts will take their interactive arts performance An Invitation to more than 20 care homes, day centres and dementia support groups after receiving £15,000 of funding from Arts Council England and support from Norwich Arts Centre and Norfolk County Council.

The tour kicks off at Woodland Care Home in Hethersett before travelling to Wymondham, New Costessey, Dereham and Gorleston over the next five months.

Eyebrow Artist, Sorrel Muggridge, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to bring this opportunity to people who don’t usually get a chance to go out to enjoy artistic experiences together.

“We are excited to be reaching such a wide variety of settings, and bringing something exciting, fresh and new to inspire the staff and the people they care for.”